Gators Breakdown: Peach Bowl Preview vs Michigan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Motivation shouldn't be a factor as the Gators line up against Michigan in The Peach Bowl. Florida is going for its 10th win of the season and capping a remarkable turnaround season.

David Waters is joined by Steve Lorenz from The Michigan Insider to break down the Michigan Wolverines and their motivation for this bowl game. Afterwards, David gives his thoughts on how the game will play out.

