'Gators Breakdown' podcast reaches 1 million listens

When Dave Waters first began recording a Florida Gators-themed podcast in 2016, it was just a hobby. He never expected it to explode in popularity, going from 100 listens an episode to 6,000.

Now, nearly three years later, “Gators Breakdown” has become a top sports podcast on iTunes. And on Tuesday, he reached yet another milestone on his journey by cracking the one-million listen mark.

“It’s still hard to believe that former players I grew up watching, ESPN and SEC Network personalities, reporters…trust what Gators Breakdown is doing and hop on to talk Gators football with me,” he said.

Waters, 35, got his start at WJXT in 2006 in news production. He soon began volunteering his time and energy to shoot college football games. Still, it wasn’t until 10 years later that he truly found his voice.

These days, he's a commercial production manager for WJXT, which often means long hours setting up and overseeing shoots for clients, as well as any live events hosted by the television station.

Given that schedule, it’s fair to wonder where Waters finds the time for a podcast, especially because he goes from doing an episode a week to three during football season. He credits family and friends.

“My wife, Kaili, and my daughter, Hadaley, have been nothing but supportive of this passion that takes up a lot of time,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to do (it) without the support of my co-host, Will Miles.”

“The moment it doesn’t become fun is the moment it isn’t worth the commitment, but I don’t ever see that happening. I talk college football all the time anyway, so I might as well put it out there,” he added.

So where does he go from here?

Despite his success, Waters believes he’s just scratching the surface of the podcast’s potential. He has no plans to stop anytime soon -- at least until he reaches another goal, one he can't achieve alone.

“One more goal is to be able to record episodes discussing the Gators winning another football national championship," he quipped, "but I need some help from the team on that one."

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.