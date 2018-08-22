Gators Breakdown: QB battle still unclear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With fall camp coming to a close, Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask are still in the mix to start at quarterback for the Gators. Dan Mullen will name a starter before next week's game, but it's still not clear on who that will be.

On this episode of Gators Breakdown, Dave and Will discuss the inconsistent quarterback battle and take a look at the Gators not being ranked in the first 2018 AP Poll. Also, the guys break down the key stretches of the 2018 schedule.

