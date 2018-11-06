Gators Breakdown: Quarterback position at a crossroads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After Feleipe Franks was benched versus Missouri, and replaced with Kyle Trask, many assume Trask will be the starting quarterback this week vs South Carolina. Head coach Dan Mullen is still mum on the QB controversy as both QBs will battle it out this week in practice.



David Waters and Will Miles discuss the QB battle as well as Kadarius Toney's role in the offense moving forward.

