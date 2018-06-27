Gators Breakdown: Recruiting Outlook - Both Sides of the Story

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the season still a couple of months away, recruiting is the prevailing topic going around Gator Nation. It's no secret the Gators are off to a slow start this recruiting cycle and some fans are wondering about the direction of recruiting under Dan Mullen.

Is it too early to show concern?

Is the slow start a sign of things to come?

Gators Breakdown shares their thoughts on the state of recruiting and looks at both sides of the argument. Also, we share plenty of feedback from fans on this hot button topic.

