Gators Breakdown: SEC Network's Cole Cubelic - Colorado State Preview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - SEC Network's, Cole Cubelic, has been up close and personal with the Florida program the last two weeks and has seen a lot these first two games. What does Cole think of the Gators lack of physicality so far?

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Cole joins David to share his analysis and outlook for the future of the Gators. Plus, David previews this week's game versus Colorado State.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.