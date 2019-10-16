Gators Breakdown: South Carolina Game Preview 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida is coming off its first loss of the season while the Gamecocks are riding high after upsetting Georgia last week.

David Waters is joined by Will Gunter (Co-host of The Early Game on 107.5 in Columbia, SC) to preview South Carolina. Also, David shares his thoughts on the Florida offense going up against another stout defensive front and how this is a chance for the Gators defense to bounce back.

