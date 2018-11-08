Gators Breakdown: South Carolina Game Preview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the quarterback situation figures itself out, Florida hosts South Carolina trying to stop a two-game skid.



LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Will Gunter, of 107.5 The Game, joins David Waters to preview the Gators vs Gamecocks. Also, David shares his predictions on how the game will play out.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.