Gators Breakdown: Spring Game Preview - Anthony Richardson Commits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans get their first look at the 2019 Gators when the team takes the field for The Orange and Blue Debut on Saturday.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles and Bill Sikes as the trio previews the final event of spring football. Also, a look into recruiting for the 2020 class on the heels of quarterback Anthony Richardson and cornerback Avery Helm's commitments.

