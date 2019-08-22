Gators Breakdown: Talkin' with Troupe | UF-MIA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gators Breakdown is proud to bring on former Gators tight-end Ben Troupe for a News4Jax exclusive, "Talkin' with Troupe."

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Troupe will join David Waters every week during the 2019 season as the two take a look back and preview the next opponent for the Gators. This week, previewing the big game vs Miami.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | A pple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.