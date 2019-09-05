Gators Breakdown: Talkin' with Troupe | UF-UT Martin

Gators Breakdown is proud to bring on former Gators tight-end Ben Troupe for a News4Jax exclusive, "Talkin' with Troupe."

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

On this edition, Ben shares how Florida should handle playing the over-matched UT-Martin Skyhawks. Also, Ben hits on rankings and the rough start for the SEC East.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | A pple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.