Gators Breakdown: Tennessee Game Preview 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tennessee hasn't had the best of starts this season, but they can redeem themselves with a win over rival Florida.
David Waters is joined by Nathanael Rutherford, of Rocky Top Insider, to give us a look at the season so far for he Volunteers and key match-ups for the game.
