Gators Breakdown

Gators Breakdown: The 2018 Gator Panel - Mid-season review

By Dave Waters, Podcast Host

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2018 Gator Panel gets back together to review the first half of the 2018 season. The Gators sit at 6-1 and the panel will take a look back to see how the Gators have exceeded expectations.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Gators Breakdown's David Waters is joined by:

  • Corry “Unkle Silkk” Knowles - Big 3 Roll Up
  • Zach Abolverdi - GatorBait Magazine and ESPN Radio Gainesville
  • Tate Casey - Former Florida Tight End and Gator Radio Network
  • Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com
  • Thomas Goldkamp - Swamp 247
  • Graham Hall - Gainesville Sun
  • Tyler McCaw - Insider Heat
  • Dan Thompson - GatorCountry.com
     

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.