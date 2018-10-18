Gators Breakdown: The 2018 Gator Panel - Mid-season review

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2018 Gator Panel gets back together to review the first half of the 2018 season. The Gators sit at 6-1 and the panel will take a look back to see how the Gators have exceeded expectations.



Gators Breakdown's David Waters is joined by:

Corry “Unkle Silkk” Knowles - Big 3 Roll Up

Zach Abolverdi - GatorBait Magazine and ESPN Radio Gainesville

Tate Casey - Former Florida Tight End and Gator Radio Network

Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com

Thomas Goldkamp - Swamp 247

Graham Hall - Gainesville Sun

Tyler McCaw - Insider Heat

Dan Thompson - GatorCountry.com



