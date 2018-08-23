Gators Breakdown: The 2018 Gator Panel - Season Outlook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gators Breakdown's David Waters joined a panel discussion on many topics of Dan Mullen's first season as Florida head coach. David is joined by:
- Corry "Unkle Silkk" Knowles - Big 3 Roll Up
- Zach Abolverdi - GatorBait Magazine
- Bill Sikes - Gators Breakdown
- Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com
- Dan Thompson - GatorCountry.com
- Graham Hall - Gainesville Sun
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Highlights of the panel discussion include:
- Keys to a successful 2018 season
- Areas the Gators are strong in and the most concerning areas
- Surprise players
- Franks or Trask?
- Key stretch of the season
Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.