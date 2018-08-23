Gators Breakdown

Gators Breakdown: The 2018 Gator Panel - Season Outlook

By Dave Waters, Podcast Host

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gators Breakdown's David Waters joined a panel discussion on many topics of Dan Mullen's first season as Florida head coach. David is joined by:

  • Corry "Unkle Silkk" Knowles - Big 3 Roll Up
  • Zach Abolverdi - GatorBait Magazine
  • Bill Sikes - Gators Breakdown
  • Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com
  • Dan Thompson - GatorCountry.com
  • Graham Hall - Gainesville Sun

Highlights of the panel discussion include:

  • Keys to a successful 2018 season
  • Areas the Gators are strong in and the most concerning areas
  • Surprise players
  • Franks or Trask?
  • Key stretch of the season 

