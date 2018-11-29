Gators Breakdown: The Gator Panel reviews the 2018 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2018 Gator Panel gets back together to review the exciting 2018 season. The Gators finish at 9-3 and look to be headed to a New Year's Six Bowl.
Gators Breakdown's David Waters is joined by:
- Corry “Unkle Silkk” Knowles - Big 3 Roll Up
- Zach Abolverdi - GatorBait Magazine and ESPN Radio Gainesville
- Tate Casey - Former Florida Tight End and Gator Radio Network
- Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com
- Thomas Goldkamp - Swamp 247
- Graham Hall - Gainesville Sun
- Micah Chatman - Fan Guest
- Dan Thompson - GatorCountry.com
