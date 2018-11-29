Gators Breakdown

Gators Breakdown: The Gator Panel reviews the 2018 season

By Dave Waters, Podcast Host

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2018 Gator Panel gets back together to review the exciting 2018 season. The Gators finish at 9-3 and look to be headed to a New Year's Six Bowl.

Gators Breakdown's David Waters is joined by:

  • Corry “Unkle Silkk” Knowles - Big 3 Roll Up
  • Zach Abolverdi - GatorBait Magazine and ESPN Radio Gainesville
  • Tate Casey - Former Florida Tight End and Gator Radio Network
  • Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com
  • Thomas Goldkamp - Swamp 247
  • Graham Hall - Gainesville Sun
  • Micah Chatman - Fan Guest
  • Dan Thompson - GatorCountry.com
     

