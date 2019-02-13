Gators Breakdown

Gators Breakdown: The Gator Panel Signing Day review

By Dave Waters, Podcast Host

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2018 Gator Panel gets back together to review the 2019 recruiting class for the Gators. The big finish, re-establishing the Lakeland pipeline, Miami and FSU's struggles are among topics discussed.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Gators Breakdown's David Waters is joined by:

  • Corry “Unkle Silkk” Knowles - Big 3 Roll Up
  • Ahmad Black - Former Gators Safety
  • Tate Casey - Former Florida Tight End and Gator Radio Network
  • Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com
  • Thomas Goldkamp - Swamp 247
  • Graham Hall - Gainesville Sun

 

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.