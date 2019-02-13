Gators Breakdown: The Gator Panel Signing Day review

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2018 Gator Panel gets back together to review the 2019 recruiting class for the Gators. The big finish, re-establishing the Lakeland pipeline, Miami and FSU's struggles are among topics discussed.
Gators Breakdown's David Waters is joined by:
- Corry “Unkle Silkk” Knowles - Big 3 Roll Up
- Ahmad Black - Former Gators Safety
- Tate Casey - Former Florida Tight End and Gator Radio Network
- Nick De La Torre - GatorCountry.com
- Thomas Goldkamp - Swamp 247
- Graham Hall - Gainesville Sun
