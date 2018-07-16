Gators Breakdown: Trends Dan Mullen must overcome to bring in a top recruiting class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A lot has been made of the early struggles of the 2019 recruiting class so far for Florida. Gators Breakdown welcomes back Bill Sikes as he shares an historical look at first and second year recruiting and the trends Dan Mullen must overcome to bring in a top recruiting class.
Topics include:
- The importance of the 2019 class
- Does Mullen need to show positive on field results to pull recruits?
- The California recruiting strategy
