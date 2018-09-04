College Football

Gators crack AP Top 25 poll, FSU drops out

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The nearly perfect start to the Dan Mullen era continued on Tuesday when Florida checked in at No. 25 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Gators started the season unranked but moved into the AP Top 25 following, Saturday’s dominating 53-6 win over Charleston Southern. 

On Monday night Florida State suffered an embarrassing 24-3 loss at the hands of Virginia Tech. It was the Hokies first win in Tallahassee since 1974 and it was the first time in a decade that the Seminoles failed to score a touchdown on their home field. Florida State fell out of the rankings after being 19th. 

More Headlines

Alabama remained No. 1 with a blowout of Louisville, and No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia held their spots in Tuesday’s poll. 


    Record    Pts    Pv
    1. Alabama (48)    1-0    1511    1
    2. Clemson (12)    1-0    1467    2
    3. Georgia    1-0    1350    3
    4. Ohio St.    1-0    1262    5
    5. Wisconsin (1)    1-0    1258    4
    6. Oklahoma    1-0    1251    7
    7. Auburn    1-0    1236    9
    8. Notre Dame    1-0    1080    12
    9. Washington    0-1    870    6
    10. Stanford    1-0    865    13
    11. LSU    1-0    801    25
    12. Virginia Tech    1-0    777    20
    13. Penn St.    1-0    768    10
    14. West Virginia    1-0    762    17
    15. Michigan St.    1-0    684    11
    16. TCU    1-0    632    16
    17. Southern Cal    1-0    628    15
    18. Mississippi St.    1-0    538    18
    19. UCF    1-0    407    21
    20. Boise St.    1-0    391    22
    21. Michigan    0-1    318    14
    22. Miami    0-1    241    8
    23. Oregon    1-0    217    24
    24. South Carolina    1-0    125    NR
    25. Florida    1-0    89    NR    
 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.