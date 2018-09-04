Gators crack AP Top 25 poll, FSU drops out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The nearly perfect start to the Dan Mullen era continued on Tuesday when Florida checked in at No. 25 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Gators started the season unranked but moved into the AP Top 25 following, Saturday’s dominating 53-6 win over Charleston Southern.

On Monday night Florida State suffered an embarrassing 24-3 loss at the hands of Virginia Tech. It was the Hokies first win in Tallahassee since 1974 and it was the first time in a decade that the Seminoles failed to score a touchdown on their home field. Florida State fell out of the rankings after being 19th.

Alabama remained No. 1 with a blowout of Louisville, and No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia held their spots in Tuesday’s poll.



Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (48) 1-0 1511 1

2. Clemson (12) 1-0 1467 2

3. Georgia 1-0 1350 3

4. Ohio St. 1-0 1262 5

5. Wisconsin (1) 1-0 1258 4

6. Oklahoma 1-0 1251 7

7. Auburn 1-0 1236 9

8. Notre Dame 1-0 1080 12

9. Washington 0-1 870 6

10. Stanford 1-0 865 13

11. LSU 1-0 801 25

12. Virginia Tech 1-0 777 20

13. Penn St. 1-0 768 10

14. West Virginia 1-0 762 17

15. Michigan St. 1-0 684 11

16. TCU 1-0 632 16

17. Southern Cal 1-0 628 15

18. Mississippi St. 1-0 538 18

19. UCF 1-0 407 21

20. Boise St. 1-0 391 22

21. Michigan 0-1 318 14

22. Miami 0-1 241 8

23. Oregon 1-0 217 24

24. South Carolina 1-0 125 NR

25. Florida 1-0 89 NR



