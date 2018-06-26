1993 Gators football team to be honored

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - More than 100 members of UF's 1993 SEC Championship Team will be invited back to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8 when the school celebrates the 25-year anniversary of the Gators' Southeastern Conference title.

That team was nothing short of spectacular throughout the course of the 1993 season. While the Gators played one of the toughest schedules in the nation, the 1993 campaign was also one of their most successful ones ever. The team's 11-2 overall record was capped by a 28-13 victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game and their first-ever Sugar Bowl victory over Big East Champion West Virginia, 41-7.



1993 Season Review

* The team's 11 wins overall and eight wins in conference play were both school records.

* The receiving corps of Jack Jackson, Willie Jackson, Harrison Houston, Chris Doering, and Aubrey Hill caught a combined 201 passes for 3,129 yards and 32 touchdowns.

* Won nine or more games for a school record fourth straight year.

* Set the SEC record for most points in a season with 472.

* Set the SEC record for total passing yards in a season with 4,072.

* Set the SEC record for average passing yards per game with 339.3.

* Set the SEC record for passing touchdowns in a season with 41.

* Set the SEC record for total yards in a season with 5,719.

* 12 All-American performers.

* Seven All-SEC performers.

