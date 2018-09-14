4 Downs: Colorado State vs. Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All the momentum that was gained following the Gators season opening win over Charleston Southern, was immediately lost after falling to Kentucky at home last Saturday. All of a sudden Saturday's game against Colorado State could be a toss up.

1ST Down: The Details

Matchup: Colorado State (1-2) at Florida (1-1)

When: 4:00 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

TV/radio: SEC Network/WFXJ-AM 930

2ND Down: Gators coming off tough loss, Colorado off big win

Last week Colorado State rallied to upset Arkansas and Florida got manhandled on both lines of scrimmage in the program's first loss to Kentucky since 1986.

The Rams trailed 27-9 late in the third quarter against the Razorbacks last week before scoring the final 25 points. They also mounted a furious comeback in the opener against Hawaii, but ultimately lost 43-34.

"They have the confidence that they can come in and try and do it again," Florida receiver Josh Hammond said. "We definitely have to be on our toes, and we definitely have to put in the work this week and treat it like it's an SEC game or any other game. Every game is going to be big for us this year, and I think the biggest thing for us is our progression and how we attack it this week."



3rd Down: Gators getting some defensive help

Florida expects to get two defensive players back on the field against the Rams. Linebacker David Reese, who led the team in tackles in 2017, and senior defensive end CeCe Jefferson missed the first two games. Reese was recovering from a knee injury, and Jefferson was dealing with academic issues. They could be significant additions for a unit that allowed 303 yards rushing against Kentucky.

4th Down: Facts and Figures

- Florida and Colorado State will meet for the first time Saturday. The Gators have won 17 consecutive games against first-time opponents.

-Since the start of the 2000 season, the Gators are 19-1 against first-time FBS opponents.

-In his final four seasons at Mississippi State, Dan Mullen went 10-5 in games following a loss.



