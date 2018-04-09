Dan Mullen challenges fans to show up Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gators football Dan Mullen is comfortable with fans expectations and in fact he is raising the ante challenging them break the spring game attendance record Saturday.

"We will be there, we will be going hard and giving relentless effort, Mullen said. "The question is, who else in Gator Nation will be giving relentless effort on Saturday. That’s there challenge.”

Though no official records are kept it is estimated the record attendance for the spring game is 60,000.

Mullen's hopes are to not only bring fans back but to also re-engage the student body on game day.

“If we pack our stadium, it starts with our student body creating the energy and the excitement. Our fan base, if we have all these people out there, as a player you are going to play harder. That’s a huge part that’s going to lift up the team is the energy,” Mullen said. “You feel the energy from the stadium around you to lift up your level of play. It’s easier to go hard, naturally, you just go faster.”

The Orange and Blue game is Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Swamp. Admission is free to the public.

