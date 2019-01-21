Florida hires Torrian Gray as new cornerbacks coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Dan Mullen announced the addition of coaching veteran Torrian Gray as the Gators' cornerbacks coach. Gray, who has 19 years of coaching experience, worked at Florida during the 2016 season prior to spending the last two seasons with the Washington Redskins.

Gray has developed a number of NFL defensive backs at the collegiate level, including former Gators Teez Tabor, Marcus Maye, Quincy Wilson and Duke Dawson. Prior to his time at UF, Gray developed Brandon Flowers, Kam Chancellor, Kyle Fuller and Kendall Fuller at Virginia Tech.

In addition, Gray has familiarity with UF's defense as he played for Todd Grantham for four seasons when he was a student-athlete at Va. Tech.

"Obviously, Torrian brings a high level of familiarity with our program and the Southeastern Conference," Coach Mullen said. "His track record of preparing players for the NFL and his success coaching at that level speaks for itself. Meanwhile, with his strong recruiting ties to the state of Florida and the fact that he played for Coach Grantham in college will make this transition seamless."

Following a standout career at Kathleen H.S. in Lakeland, Fla., Gray played collegiately at Va. Tech and became a three-time all-conference selection. He helped lead the Hokies to a pair of conference titles and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round (49th overall) of the 1997 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Vikings before retiring with a career-ending knee injury in the spring of 2000.

