Florida, USF agree to three-game series

Scheduling games well into the future is common place in college football. Florida and the University of South Florida have agreed to a play in Gainesville in 2022 and 2025 and at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in 2023.

The two schools have met only once before, when the Gators defeated the Bulls 38-14 in the second week of the 2010 season.

"This is a unique scheduling opportunity that allows us to get three games against a quality FBS opponent, with two at home and one in a great venue in Tampa," Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. "A lot of Gator fans will have the opportunity to attend that game and we are looking forward to being able to play a regular-season game in central Florida."

This series is another example of the University of Florida's history to play in-state schools in its recent past. Over the past 15 years, Florida has played Florida State, Miami, UCF, USF, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic and Florida International.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to host South Florida twice in The Swamp and also play them in Raymond James Stadium," Coach Dan Mullen said. "The Tampa/St. Petersburgh area is an important recruiting footprint for us and our players will love playing another game in an NFL stadium."



