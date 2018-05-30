Gators Breakdown: College football preview magazines differ on the Gators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many fans are counting down the days until the kickoff of the college football season. The first signal college football is getting closer to starting is the release of the ever popular Athlon Sports and Lindy's Sports College Football Preview Magazines.

These two publications differ on how much success the Gators will have under first year head coach, Dan Mullen. Gators Breakdown takes a look at those differences and also what opposing coaches think about the state of the Gator program.

