Gators Breakdown: Explosive plays will lead offensive turnaround. Jaelin Humphries commits.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been well documented the task Dan Mullen has in fixing the Florida Gators offense. From the subpar quarterback and offensive line play, to trying to find ways to get playmakers the ball, Mullen has his work cut out for him. One area that would spell an immediate change on offense is explosive plays.

The Gators Breakdown crew looks at Mullen's statistical history of explosive offense and how it translates into a successful offense. Also, Will Miles introduces a new metric for measuring success of a college QB and the Gators get a new commitment from Georgia DT, Jaelin Humphries.

Episode Highlights:

02:44 - DT Jaelin Humphries commits

08:55 - Trey Sanders visits Alabama

16:20 - How important is an explosive offense?

22:35 - Mullen's history of explosive offense using yards per play

34:24 - Explaining Will's new metric, "Yards Above Replacement"

