Gators Breakdown: Franks has chance to thrive under Mullen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Quarterback talk wasn't lacking for Dan Mullen during last week's speaking tour. While all of the Gators quarterbacks will receive a clean slate under the new head coach, there only is one on the roster with experience starting behind center.

Feleipe Franks is looking to turn his fortunes around. Under Mullen, he will get every opportunity to prove he can be the quarterback Gators fans have been clamoring for.

Many fans want to move on and see true freshman Emory Jones win the QB competition. In this week's episode, Gators Breakdown looks at why Mullen's offense can help reignite Franks' career.

