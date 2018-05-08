Gators Breakdown: Is Mullen's success at MSU an indicator of success at UF?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dan Mullen went to Mississippi State and was tasked with turning the program around as a first time head coach. He did that, doing more with less, and made the Bulldogs relevant program in the SEC.

Former Mississippi State QB, and current radio analyst, Matt Wyatt joins Gators Breakdown to share his thoughts on Dan Mullen's success in Starkville and if Mullen can recreate it for the Gators.

