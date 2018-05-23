Gators Breakdown: Recruiting outlook after The Gator Grill-Out. Van Jefferson update.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dan Mullen held his inaugural Gator Grill-Out this past weekend and the the experience was well reviewed by recruits.

RELATED: 'Gators Breakdown' podcast debuts on News4Jax | Catch up on previous episodes

Blake Alderman, from Swamp 247, joins Gators Breakdown to discuss what top recruits had to say about the event and the outlook for recruiting as summer approaches. Also, an update on the eligibility of wide-receiver Van Jefferson and the Gators schedule USF for future games.

Highlights of this episode include:

01:40 - General feel of the event

04:26 - Who did Florida help themselves with the most?

09:31 - Plant High, Will Putnam's, interest

11:08 - State of recruiting under Dan Mullen

15:42 - Some big targets not in attendance

18:00 - Sense of urgency in recruiting under Mullen

21:39 - Listener Questions

31:23 - Van Jefferson Update

34:45 - UF vs USF scheduled

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.