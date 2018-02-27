Gators Breakdown: Recruiting ramps up, Mullen in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dan Mullen's first Junior Day at the helm of University of Florida football was this past weekend. At first, it looked like many top prospects would flock to Gainesville for the event, but Saturday proved otherwise.

Blake Alderman, from 247Sports GatorBait.net, joins Gators Breakdown in this week's episode to walk us through the 2019 recruiting class and the two commitments Florida scored for Junior Day.

In addition, host Dave Waters crashed Mullen's speaking engagement Monday evening in Jacksonville. He shares his thoughts on what the Gators head coach had to say during his visit to the River City.

