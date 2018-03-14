Gators Breakdown: What spring holds in store for Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dan Mullen enters his first spring football this week at the helm of the Florida Gators football program. The message is clear from the head coach: "Learn how to play hard."

During this week's episode, Gators Breakdown previews position battles and which players may take advantage of new schemes on both sides of the ball.

