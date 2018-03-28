Gators Breakdown: Will Kyle Trask push to start at QB?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a saying in football: the most popular player on the team is the backup quarterback. Kyle Trask has yet to take a snap in a game for the Gators, but some fans believe he could be the answer to Florida's quarterback woes.

Since spring practice has started, Trask has put himself in position to push Feleipe Franks for the starting quarterback role. In this episode, the Gators Breakdown crew takes a look at whether Trask really has a shot of becoming the big man on campus.​

