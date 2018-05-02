Gators Breakdown: Will multiple quarterbacks start for Florida in 2018?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gators Breakdown prides itself on being a "fan's podcast." Last week, we asked our listeners to send questions they had about the program after spring practice.

Questions range from the starting quarterback role, the 2018 schedule, and the difference in Dan Mullen and (UGA Head Coach) Kirby Smart in recruiting. Dave and Will give their thoughts on those topics and more on this episode of Gators Breakdown.

