Gators coach Dan Mullen shows off dodgeball skills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In addition to getting the Gators up to speed during spring ball Florida head football coach Dan Mullen has also made it a point to ingrain himself in the local community.

The Southwest Recreation Center is one of the student athletic centers on campus in Gainesville. A group of students were playing dodgeball and their new football coach decided to join the fun.

Mullen shows off some great side to side agility and even drills a student with a dodgeball in the video below.



