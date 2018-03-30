Gators coach Dan Mullen shows off dodgeball skills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In addition to getting the Gators up to speed during spring ball Florida head football coach Dan Mullen has also made it a point to ingrain himself in the local community.
The Southwest Recreation Center is one of the student athletic centers on campus in Gainesville. A group of students were playing dodgeball and their new football coach decided to join the fun.
Mullen shows off some great side to side agility and even drills a student with a dodgeball in the video below.
Dan Mullen gets it. (via @GatorsFB Instagram) pic.twitter.com/v29mv6csZa — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) March 30, 2018
