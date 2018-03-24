Gators fans excited to see the Dan Mullen era begin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - When there is more excitement than humidity in the air, it must mean spring practice is here.

Hundreds of Florida Gators fans showed up to see the team firsthand as new head coach Dan Mullen opened up Saturday's spring practice to the public.

"Wow man, I am really excited to be able to come out here," said 11-year old Gator fan Vincent Dubose. "I would like to see some progression, some better players, some new players but it is really awesome to see it. They are so much bigger up close in person."

Much of the talk from the fans on the sideline was about Dan Mullen and how the offense will look this year under the former Florida offensive coordinator during the Gators two national championships.

"I liked Scott Frost but I think Dan Mullen is going to do a good job," said Dubose.

Ally Blake and Chyenne Bliss are students at Florida who were on their way to the baseball game that started at the same time as football practice. Both decided to stop by the practice fields just to see Dan Mullen up close.

"We love Dan Mullen," said Blake, a junior from Gainesville. "Personally, I am really excited because we were looking for him the whole time we have been here. I don't know too much about his coaching but we are excited to see the boys in the fall."

As many eyes that were on Dan Mullen, even more were on who is going to lead the offense. Sophomore Feleipe Franks had an up and down year last year under center for the Gators but has looked stronger and more decisive in the first week of spring practice. However, true freshman Emory Jones is expected to challenge him for some playing time, something that the fans are looking forward to.

"We got to play Emory Jones some. He looks pretty good," said Dubose as he craned his neck toward the field to see the freshman quarterback. "He is awesome, very fast."

In addition to who is throwing the ball for the Gators, Robby Tiedeman, a Gator fan who drove all the way from Fort Myers to see the open practice, says he is looking closely at the wide receivers.

"I want to see some great wide receiver play," said Tiedeman with his 7-year old son Dylan on his shoulders. "The defense has been there and I love watching (Cece) Jefferson. They look awesome so far already."

Saturday was the last spring practice open to the public, however Gators fans can see the team in the annual Orange & Blue game. That will be held on April 14th at 3PM inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Admission is free.

