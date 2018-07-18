Gators Football

Gators unveil new Jordan Brand football uniforms

Florida head football coach Dan Mullen joined News4Jax to describe new look

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New era, same tradition. That’s how the Florida Gators are describing their new football uniforms. Traditionally the school has been outfitted by Nike for all sports, but starting this season the football team will be wearing Jordan Brand uniforms. 

“I think this is great, you’ve got the University of Florida and the Jordan Brand, two of the premier brands in athletics coming together,” said Gators head coach Dan Mullen to News4Jax. “It’s a great partnership to be with them and it’s really exciting. Our kids love all of the Jordan gear. This is a really cool deal.”

