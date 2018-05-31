Gators open season in primetime

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida will begin its 2018 season with two-straight night games, as announced by the Southeastern Conference today, March 31.

UF's first and second contests of the season against Charleston Southern (Sept. 1) and Kentucky (Sept. 8) will be played at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. Meanwhile, the start time for Florida's third game of the campaign against Colorado State (Sept. 15) will be played at 4 p.m. and broadcast on SEC Network.

Previously announced game times include a 3:30 p.m. start for the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville which will be televised by CBS.

Additional game times will be determined as the season progresses.



