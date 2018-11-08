Gators QB Kyle Trask suffers knee injury

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gators quarterback Kyle Trask reportedly suffered a serious knee injury in practice Wednesday.

Thomas Goldkamp of 247Sports was the first to report the news. It is feared the injury could force Trask to miss the rest of the season.

Trask replaced a struggling Feliepe Franks in last week's game vs. Missouri. Trask completed 10 of 18 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Gators 38-17 loss.

Gators coach Dan Mullen said in his Monday press conference that he would watch the quarterbacks in practice this week and make a decision based on who gives the team the best chance to win on Saturday against South Carolina. It now appears that decision has been made for him unless he wants to play freshman Emory Jones.

Jones has already played in two games this year and if the Gators want to redshirt him he can only play in two of the Gators four remaining games.

