Gators reveal start times for open spring football practices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Back in February the University of Florida announced that they would make the first two spring football practices open to the public. On Monday they announced the times of those practices.

The first open practice will start at 4:15 p.m. on Fri. March 16 followed by an 11:40 a.m. start on Sat. March 17.

Both open practices, which will run about two-plus hours each, will be held at the Sanders Practice Fields. Bleachers will be set up on the east side of the practice fields. Fans can congregate on the east and south sides to watch practice.

Fans can park in the O'Connell Center parking lot, however, be advised that parking restrictions are not lifted until 3:30 p.m. Fans should enter the Sanders Practice Fields via the McKethan Stadium baseball main entrance gate and walk along the sidewalk to enter the practice fields.

The Gators will close out spring practice with their annual Orange & Blue Game on April 14 at 3 p.m. That game will also be free for fans.

