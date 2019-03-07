Gators season opener against Miami officially moved up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 150th season of college football kicks off a week early, as the 2019 Camping World Kickoff between the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes will be played on Aug. 24, in Orlando, Fla.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN. The game was originally scheduled for Aug. 31, but ESPN approached both schools about moving this matchup up by a week, and the move was approved by the NCAA Thursday.

"Moving the Camping World Kickoff to Aug. 24 is a unique and rare opportunity that showcases college football, both storied programs, and the state of Florida," Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. "By mid-August the public is hungry for college football, and America is now going to be able to watch the Gators and Hurricanes in a marquee game a week earlier than usual. I'd anticipate the exposure for the sport of college football, and both schools, to be immense.

"There has been a lot of moving parts over the past few months and we're thankful for the NCAA, ESPN, Florida Citrus Sports, Miami and College Football's 150th Anniversary Organization for their cooperation during this process. I'd also like to thank the fans from both schools for their understanding of the date change."

"We are excited to kick off the celebration of 150 years of college football on August 24 in Orlando," Head Coach Dan Mullen said. "It will be a great showcase for the University, our program and all of Gator Nation."

Both schools have had conversations with primary air carriers asking that they provide relief for fans who need to change their plans. In addition, Florida Citrus Sports is in contact with the Orlando tourism and lodging community and will enlist their support to encourage them to accommodate travel revisions prompted by the change.

The Gators and Hurricanes have a long history dating back to their first meeting in 1938 in Gainesville. Miami leads the all-time series 29-26 and won the last meeting in 2013 at home.

