Gators WR Van Jefferson ruled eligible by SEC to play in 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whoever ends up getting the Gators starting quarterback job will have another top weapon at their disposal in 2018. On Monday, standout wide receiver Van Jefferson was ruled eligible to play this season after receiving a waiver from the Southeastern Conference.

Jefferson spent the past three seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to Florida in January. Over the past two seasons at Ole Miss, Jefferson totaled 91 catches for 999 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The Brentwood, Tenn. native is a big target at 6-2 and 192 pounds and his father Shawn is currently the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins.

The Gators open up the 2018 season with a home game against Charleston Southern on Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.



