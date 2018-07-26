Multiple Gators football players face conduct violations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Several University of Florida football players could be facing punishment stemming from an on-campus confrontation in May.

According to witnesses and the University of Florida police department, several people said they witnessed an argument and said they believed that they had guns. The confrontation was allegedly between a Gainesville gambler and several members of the football team, including senior tight end C'yontai Lewis.

In addition to Lewis, junior Tyree Cleveland, sophomores Kadarius Toney, Kyree Campbell, Rick Wells, and freshmen Emory Jones and Kenmore Gamble all have been asked to appear before the student conduct board for their actions in the confrontation. Head coach Dan Mullen said that he and the university are aware of the incident and offered this statement:

"We were made aware of the incident when it occurred and immediately began following campus protocol," head coach Dan Mullen said in the statement. "This has been an opportunity for us to educate our players about the dangers and negative perceptions that can occur when conflict arises, and how important honesty and good decision making is."

This report comes just a day after incoming freshman Justin Watkins was arrested for the second time this offseason and has been suspended indefinitely from the team.

