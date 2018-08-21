Once Mullen makes decision on Gators QB he plans on sticking with it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last season Florida had three different players start at quarterback. Dan Mullen doesn't plan on that being the case in 2018.

No, the Gators coach hasn’t decided on who will be under center for Florida’s Sept. 1 opener against Charleston Southern. However when that decision is made its one that Mullen plans to stick with.

“Unless all of a sudden, they perform differently on game day than we’d expect someone to perform or something falls off the cliff that way,” said Mullen. “I’d like to have it that this is the starter and we’re going to go and it’s their job from that point forward.”

The job is essentially a two-man race between Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask, who have split the majority of the reps working with the first team offense during fall camp. Of the two Franks has the most experience starting eight games last season as a red-shirt freshman. Trask has battled injuries and still has yet to take a snap for the Gators.

“I think we’re getting guys ready to go play right now,” Mullen said. “And then, over the next couple of days, (quarterbacks coach) Brian (Johnson) and I will really sit down and evaluate who is going to give us the best opportunity to win games.”

Quarterback competitions have the ability to divide a locker room. Franks is taking a different approach in terms of who will win the job.

“I’m not really worried about it,” said Franks on Tuesday. “I’m more worried about coming more together as a team, building bonds, getting our connections back and just getting our offense going. I’m not worried about who he names. To be honest with you, I could care less. I want to just win. It means more to me. I’m not worried about starting.”

During Gators football media day earlier this month Trask said that the competition hadn’t impacted his relationship with Franks and a couple of weeks into fall camp that hasn’t changed.

“It’s in the back of our minds,” said Trask. “But at the end of the day we’re all best friends and we’re just grinding together day in and day out … It’s just a competition. You know it’s there, obviously. We’re human. You just try not to think about it and just focus on getting better every single day, go out compete with your buddies.”



