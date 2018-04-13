So far Gators no closer to finding starting QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators will close out spring practice on Saturday with their annual Orange and Blue game. Coming into the spring quarterback was the biggest question for Dan Mullen and his staff. At the moment there doesn’t appear to be a front runner for who will be the starter this fall.

One of the main reason’s Mullen was hired was because of his reputation as a quarterback guru. Florida could improve across the board but if they don’t find the right guy under center it will be hard to win the SEC.

After a recent scrimmage Feliepe Franks admitted that the quarterbacks were still learning Mullen’s system. That’s not a surprise given that it’s only April. At the same time Franks has the most college experience of the four quarterbacks on campus and if he’s not comfortable in the system it would be hard to imagine that the other three are much further along.

“No, for me (there has been no separation),” Mullen said Monday according to the Daily Commericial. “I don’t think I’ve paid attention to separation. I’m watching all the guys and really worrying about how we’re getting better. Especially with where we are with a new roster, to me, everybody starting over, is it’s a long time before we have to make any decisions or play a game. So I’m not that concerned about that right now. Guys are battling for playing time.”

Kyle Trask, Jake Allen and Emory Jones have a combined zero passing attempts at the college level.

Of this trio Trask did compete in Florida’s quarterback competition a year ago. He suffered a foot injury last August which kept him off the field.

Allen is a red-shirt freshman and dealt with a back injury at the tail end of last season. He’s a pro-style quarterback and historically Mullen has developed his offense around mobile quarterbacks.

Jones chose Florida over both Florida State and Alabama. He’s a four star recruit and is the type of duel threat quarterback that Mullen has had success with in the past.

“There were some things that I saw with them that they improved on,” said Mullen after the Gators latest scrimmage. “There were some mistakes that they still made that I was disappointed with. They handled some hard situations very well, and then all of the sudden they got like the easiest situation (and they didn’t handle it well).”

RELATED: 'Gators Breakdown' podcast debuts on News4Jax | Catch up on previous episodes

Gators Breakdown share their outlook on the game as well as take a look at the newest quarterback commit, Jalon Jones.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.