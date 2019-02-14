Todd Grantham staying as Gators defensive coordinator

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - For the last two days Florida Gator football fans wondered, "will he stay, or will he go?"

They got their answer on Thursday morning as defensive coordinator Todd Grantham will reportedly stay in Gainesville for his second season with the Gators

Grantham had been interviewing for the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals for the past two days when this morning reports of him turning down new head coach Zac Taylor to stay with Florida surfaced.

In just one year with the Gators, Grantham took the defense from 69th in the nation in 2017 to 20th this past season, allowing just 343.3 yards per game. Athletic Director Scott Stricklin and head coach Dan Mullen awarded Grantham a $300,000 raise and a one year extension announced on Thursday.

With the raise, Grantham will make $1.8 million for the 2019 season, making him one of the top five paid assistants in college football.

