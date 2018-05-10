Top Gator football recruit arrested on trespassing charge

OCALA, Fla. - One of Florida's top recruits was released from jail early Wednesday after an arrest for allegedly kicking a woman's car and breaking her cellphone during an argument.

Justin Watkins, a four-star prospect and incoming freshman from East Ridge High School in Clermont, Florida, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Watkins followed the female to the student parking lot at a Marion County high school, where he kicked her car and tried to let air out of the tires.

Because Watkins did not attend the school, he was arrested on a misdemeanor complaint of trespassing on school grounds.

According to jail records, he was released on a $500 bond.

Gators coach Dan Mullen said he was aware of the arrest and was "still collecting information."

