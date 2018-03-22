Tryout for Danny Wuerffel's Gator alumni flag football team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Since becoming the Florida Gators head football Dan Mullen has made it a point to emphasize the importance of having former Gators come back and spend time around the program.

"Gator Nation is powerful, but just as dynamic is the strength of the players that have built this program and know what the Gator standard is,” said Mullen.

Former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel will be in Gainesville this week to host a tryout to join his flag football team.

Wuerffel’s Gator alumni team will compete in the $1,000,000 "US Open of Flag Football" hosted by the AFFL.

The 12-man roster will feature former UF football players, but there are a few roster spots open for grabs.

The open tryout will take place on Friday, March 23rd, at 6:30pm at the UF Indoor Practice Facility.

You must be 18 years or older to tryout. Active Collegiate athletes with NCAA eligibility remaining are prohibited from playing, all others are eligible.

The tournament's first and second round games will be played on Sunday, April 15th in Bradenton, FL.

If you wish to tryout, please register by visiting this link.

The dead line to register is March 23rd at noon.



