Hurricanes senior QB Malik Rosier not guaranteed starting spot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Starting 13 games as a junior, throwing for 3,120 yards and 24 touchdowns, and leading your team to an Orange Bowl berth is apparently not enough to keep your starting quarterback job.

Mailk Rosier is just fine with that.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt has said throughout this spring that the starting quarterback job is wide open between Rosier, sophomore N'Kosi Perry and freshman Jarren Williams.

“The only way someone gets better if someone pushes them through that ceiling,” Rosier said. “N’Kosi is going to do a great job of competing. So is Jarren Williams but I love competition. That’s the reason I came here. I had other offers. I wanted to compete, be the best I can be. The only way you can do that is by competing.”

The main competition for the redshirt senior is coming from sophomore N'Kosi Perry from Ocala. According to Richt, the dual-threat quarterback has grown from watching for a year and it has shown so far this spring.

"N'Kosi is much better, he is getting it, and I think he is seeing it," said Richt in his third year as the Hurricanes head coach. "If you sit there and watch what Malik (Rosier) does and see some of the things that he does that younger players don't do, you can see why he is putting us in the right place now. He has come a long way."

Last season Rosier led the Hurricanes to a number two overall ranking after the first 10 games of the season before three straight losses to end the season. Rosier threw for 500 yards, 3 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and a completion percentage of just 44% in those losses to Pitt, number 1 Clemson and Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl. However this spring, Richt says that if the season started today, Rosier would be the most ready.

"Malik is ahead of everybody as far as knowing what to do and how to do it. There is no question. Even throughout the week it was very evident if we are going to try to run our total system, he is more than well-equipped to do that," said Richt.

Miami will have their annual spring game at 6PM on Saturday, April 14th from Hard Rock Stadium.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.