Miami wraps up spring ball with trip to Orlando

One of the spring's major questions – who will start under center for the Hurricanes in late August – seemed to have three very plausible answers Saturday afternoon.

Tate Martell, N'Kosi Perry and Jarren Williams all impressed in Orlando, combining to throw for 343 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception.

"I thought there was good execution on both sides," Diaz said. "I was happy to see all three of our quarterbacks make plays. We believe all three of those guys can play. We go into the summer now knowing that all three guys can play."

Among the scoring plays: Martell hit wide receiver K.J. Osborn for an 80-yard touchdown, Williams lofted a gorgeous pass to tight end Will Mallory for an impressive 15-yard score, and Perry found freshman Jeremiah Payton for a late first-half TD.

Mallory was among Miami's top contributors on the day, finishing with 63 yards on three catches.