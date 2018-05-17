Richt, Miami capitalizing on fertile Jacksonville recruiting ground

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last season the Miami Hurricanes defense became folk heroes thanks to the turnover chain. A big reason why they were able to cause so much havoc on that side of the ball is because of linebackers Shaq Quarterman and Michael Pinckney.

The now juniors have been starting since their freshman season when they were early enrollees. Both Quarterman (Oakleaf) and Pinckney (Raines) are from the First Coast.

“There’s a heavy population of people and you usually find some very good football,” said Hurricanes coach Mark Richt of recruiting the Jacksonville area. “The coaches in Jacksonville and this area are tremendous. They put in a lot of work and when you get a guy from this area you know you have a guy who’s been coached well and is tough. We’re very happy with the guys we’ve gotten out of Jacksonville.”

Richt was in town Wednesday for the annual meet and greet with the Jacksonville Hurricane club.

Miami is coming off a 10-3 record last year and they enter the 2018 season as one of the preseason favorites to compete for a National Championship.

“It’s not that crazy to dream about being the best team in America,” said Richt. “We’re not afraid to embrace that from our fans and even each other. Our goal is to work. We want to work hard and be physical. We want to be tough and if we continue to get the best players in the area that will be enough.”

