Murray, Bailey, Harvin and Brown selected for Ga. – Fla. Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another star studded class is set for induction into the 2018 Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame Induction on Friday, Oct. 26, as part of the Georgia-Florida Weekend.

Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray and linebacker Boss Bailey will join Florida defensive end Alex Brown and wide receiver Percy Harvin in being inducted at the 23rd annual luncheon at the Daily’s Place Flex Field at TIAA Bank Field.

“For decades, the Georgia-Florida game has brought our community together unlike any other event,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “The legendary rivalry, spirit and tradition the game generates each year are driven by these two prestigious schools, their loyal fans, and some of the most talented student-athletes and coaches ever to take the field. It is an honor to recognize this year’s Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame inductees.”

Georgia QB Aaron Murray (2010-2013): Set 27 Georgia records, including twelve career, nine season and six game records including three in a bowl. Murray also became the first player in SEC history to have at least 3,000 yards passing in four consecutive seasons. He also finished his career with a 3-1 record as a starter in the Georgia-Florida game.

Georgia LB Boss Bailey (1998-2002): Helped lead Georgia to victories in three post-season bowl games and win the 2002 SEC Championship. Bailey was part of the 2002 Bulldog defense that finished first in the SEC and fourth nationally in scoring defense while leading the Dawgs to a 13-1 record, the SEC and Sugar Bowl championships. He led the team in tackles with 114, in addition to six quarterback sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. He was also named a First-team All-American, All-SEC for the second time and a semi-finalist for the Butkus and the Lombardi Awards.

Florida DE Alex Brown (1998-2001): During his tenure, the defensive end totaled 161 tackles and set the Gators' current career record of 33 sacks. He was a two-time All-American, three-time First-Team All-Sec selection, 2001 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was team captain of the 2000 SEC Championship team. He was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 2012. Brown also posted a perfect 4-0 record against Georgia as a Gator.

Florida WR/RB Percy Harvin (2006-2008): He finished his Gators' career with over 1,800 yards rushing and 1,900 yards receiving. He is one of only two wide receivers in D1 football since 1996 to have over 1,500 yards rushing and 1,500 yards receiving and is the only wide receiver to accomplish those numbers in just three years. He finished his collegiate career with the Gators win in the 2009 BCS National Championship game and was one of the most prolific offensive threats in school history. Harvin departed UF with a 2-1 record against Georgia and produced 267 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in those three contests.

Created in 1995, the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame honors and recognizes the memorable players, coaches, and administrators involved in the long-standing rivalry. Over the 22-year history of the Hall of Fame, there have been 101 people inducted including legendary Gators Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel, Jack Youngblood, Jevon Kearse and Tim Tebow, as well as Bulldog legends Vince Dooley, Herschel Walker, David Pollack and Buck Belue.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.